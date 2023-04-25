SC to hear plea by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by WFI chief

According to the plea, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have cited an inordinate delay in registration of FIR by Delhi Police against the WFI chief and urged the apex court to issue a direction to police to lodge a case against him.

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, April 25, agreed to hear the plea filed by wrestler Vinesh Phogat and others seeking a direction for registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud observed that the allegations of sexual harassment raised by the wrestlers in their petition are serious and that the matter requires to be taken up by the Supreme Court.

Amid the ongoing protests by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police have reportedly sought a report from the probe committee that was established by the Sports Ministry in response to the complaints.

On Sunday, April 23, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Phogat and other top Indian grapplers, restarted their protest against the WFI chief in Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. An Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Phogat broke down while speaking to reporters.