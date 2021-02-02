SC to hear petitions on R-Day tractor rally violence in Delhi on Wednesday

One of the petitions demanded the media not to declare farmers as "terrorists" without any evidence.

news Farm Laws

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a batch of pleas pertaining to violence in the tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day, including the one which has sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident. The petitions would be taken up for hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

One of the pleas filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari has sought setting up of a three-member inquiry commission under the chairmanship of a former apex court judge and comprising of two retired high court judges for collecting and recording evidence and submit a report on the January 26 violence to the top court in a time bound manner.

He has also sought direction to the concerned authority to lodge FIRs against individuals or organisations responsible for the violence and allegedly causing dishonour of the National Flag on January 26.

Another petition has been filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma who has sought a direction to the concerned authority as well as the media not to declare farmers as "terrorist" without any evidence.

Sharma has claimed in his plea that there was a planned conspiracy to sabotage the protest by farmers' and they were allegedly declared as terrorists without any evidence.

He has sought directions to prohibit propagation of false allegations and actions declaring farmers as terrorists without any evidence.

Besides the petitions filed by Tiwari and Sharma, the court would also hear some other pleas related to the incident.

In his petition, Tiwari has said that farmers' protest against the three new agri laws is going on for over two months but it took a violent turn during the tractor parade.

Unfortunately, the tractor march took a violent turn leaving injuries and destruction of public property. This incident also affected the daily life of the public. The internet services were interrupted as the government ordered the operators to suspend the same. In the present time, the internet services are very essential to carry out the work in different professions especially in advocacy as the courts and our Supreme Court of India is functioning online, Tiwari has said in his plea.

It said that clashes between the farmers and police on Republic Day have caught the attention of the entire world.

The matter is serious because when the protest was going on peacefully for the last two months then suddenly, how it turned into a violent movement and led violence on January 26. The question for consideration in national security and public interest arises that who is responsible for creating the disturbance and how and who turned the peaceful farmer protest into violent movement or how and who created the circumstances which let the protest turn violent, it said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.