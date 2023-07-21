SC to hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea on August 4

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, requested the court for an early hearing as Rahul could not attend the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

news Court

The Supreme Court, on Friday, July 21, agreed to examine the plea filed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi against the Gujarat High Court's verdict denying a stay on his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra ordered issue of notice to the respondents on whether Gandhi's conviction should be suspended.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, requested an early hearing as Rahul could not attend the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament and the Election Commission could announce a bye-poll to the Wayanad constituency any time. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the defamation case, sought at least 10 days to assist the court on questions of law and facts involved in the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on August 4.

Rahul Gandhi approached the Supreme Court on July 15 to challenge the Gujarat High Court's order denying a stay on his conviction and two-year jail term in the criminal defamation case, which led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. The HC bench had observed that granting a stay on his conviction would be an exception rather than the rule. On July 18, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed the listing of the matter for Friday, July 21, after Singhvi sought urgent attention to the matter. Purnesh Modi has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting an opportunity to present his case if the Congress leader challenges the HC verdict. A caveat acts as a notice submitted to an appellate court by a litigant who wishes to be heard in case any orders are issued regarding an opponent's appeal challenging the lower court's decision or judgement.

(With IANS inputs)