SC directs Karnataka to put the scrapping of Muslim reservation on hold till May 9

The Karnataka government had issued a government order on March 27 removing the 4% quota for Muslims from the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category.

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to keep its decision to scrap the 4% Muslim quota in abeyance till May 9. The counsel for the Karnataka government assured the court that it would not take any decisions on appointments or admissions till May 9 – the date of the next hearing.

The court is hearing a challenge to the decision of the Karnataka government, which announced the scrapping of the 4% quota available to Muslims in the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category and moving it to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, which has a 10% quota. Karnataka goes to polls on May 10.

In the last cabinet meeting ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Basavaraj Bommai government decided to remove Muslims from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in the state's reservation system, and an order was issued on March 27. Instead, the cabinet decided to put them under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Previously, Muslims were in the 2B group of OBCs and were entitled to a 4% quota for education and employment.

