SC directs Franklin Templeton to disburse Rs 9,122 cr to unitholders within 20 days

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund wound up six schemes in April last year.

Money Mutual Funds

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Franklin Templeton to disburse Rs 9,122 crore to the unitholders of the six schemes it shut in April last year. It cited redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market as reasons for closure.

The money will be disbursed in proportion to the respective units they hold, and will have to be done in the next 20 days. The Supreme Court directed SBI Mutual Fund to carry out the disbursement of funds.

The order was issued by a Division Bench of Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjeev Khanna while hearing a plea by Franklin Templeton challenging a Karnataka High Court verdict that the decision to wind up six schemes cannot be implemented unless the consent of the unit holders is obtained.

On Monday, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund said its six shut schemes have received Rs 14,391 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since they were closed down. Franklin Templeton MF said cash available stands at Rs 9,770 crore as of January 29 for these five cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses.

According to ET Now, the top court asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to reply on the modalities of how the funds should be distributed, and if they are to be distributed in one go or staggered.

Last month, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund said it received the approval of its unit holders to wind up the debt schemes. More than 90% of the unit holders in these six schemes reportedly voted the schemes to be wound up.

The six schemes are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund. Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and Franklin India Short Term Income Plan have 65%, 53%, 41%, 27% and 11% of their AUM in cash, respectively.

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Taruvai Subayya Krishnamurthy was appointed as observer for the e-voting process which took place during December 26-28.

WIth inputs from agencies