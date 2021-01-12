SC defers hearing in SNC-Lavalin case again

CBI in its appeal in the Supreme Court had argued that Kerala HC's decision to discharge Pinarayi Vijayan in the case was not correct.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday again adjourned the hearing of the appeals in the SNC Lavalin corruption case filed against the discharge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In the Kerala Assembly, during the question-answer session on Tuesday, PT Thomas MLA had alleged that Lavalin case has been postponed in Supreme Court because of the “understanding” between BJP government at the Centre and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, the Chief Minister said that the Lavalin case was there at the time when Congress was in power and asked what happened to the probe then. He said that High Court had discharged him from the case and that there is no case against him at present.

In the first week of December, the hearing was adjourned to January 7 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had requested an adjournment of the case.

For the past many years, the case had seen repeated adjournments in the Supreme Court.

When the case came up before a three-judge bench headed by Justice UU Lalit, the court had warned the CBI that they should come up with strong arguments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as two courts have concurrently discharged him from the trial. Both the CBI Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram and the Kerala High Court has discharged him in the case.

The Lavalin case surfaced in 1997 when Pinarayi Vijayan was the state’s electricity minister. It was alleged that in a deal with SNC-Lavalin to renovate Pallivasai, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki district, the Kerala Electricity Board lost about Rs 86.25 crores.

Along with Pinarayi Vijayan, K Mohanachandran, the former principal secretary of the Department of Power, and A Francis, the then joint secretary in the same department, were also discharged from the case.

