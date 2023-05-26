SC declines plea seeking inauguration of new Parliament building by President

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 26, declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to inaugurate the new Parliament building by the President. A vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha asked the petitioner-in-person why he had approached the court with such a petition and emphasised that the court was not interested in entertaining it under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The plea filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin said that the respondents – Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and Union Ministry of Law and Justice – had violated the Constitution and it was not being respected. The bench sought to know why the petitioner had invoked Article 79 in his complaint.

Advocate CR Jaya Sukin said the President was the head of Parliament and it violated Articles 79 and 87 of the Constitution. Sukin argued that since the President was the head of Parliament, it was the President who should inaugurate the Parliament building and not the Prime Minister.

The advocate agreed to withdraw the petition after the bench refused to entertain the submission.

The plea said that the statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on May 18 and invites issued by the secretary general, Lok Sabha about inaugurating the new Parliament building was done in an arbitrary manner without proper perusal of the records and application of mind.

"That Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. The Indian Parliament comprises the President and the two houses -- Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and Lok Sabha (House of the People). The President has the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve Lok Sabha," said the petition.

The plea contended that the Prime Minister was appointed by the President and other ministers were appointed by the President on the advice of the PM.