SC calls for panel comprising PM, Oppn leader, CJI to select election commissioners

The top court's judgment came on a batch of petitions recommending reform in the process of appointment of members of the Election Commission of India.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, March 2 ordered a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Chief Justice of India (CJI) for selecting election commissioners. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph said this panel will be enforced until a law in this regard is made by Parliament. The top court emphasised that the Election Commission has to remain "aloof" from all forms of subjugation by the executive and added that a vulnerable Election Commission would result in an insidious situation and detract from its efficient functioning.

The top court's judgment came on a batch of petitions recommending reform in the process of appointment of members of the Election Commission of India. The top court emphasised that the Election Commission is duty-bound to act in a fair and legal manner and to abide by the provisions of the Constitution.

The bench noted that democracy is inexplicably intertwined with power to the people and democracy facilitates the peaceful revolution in the hands of a common man if held in a free and fair manner. The detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day.