SC asks why CCTVs not fixed in investigation agencies, police stations

The apex court, in a judgement in December 2020 directed the Union government to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Union government to comply with its directions to install CCTV cameras in all offices of investigative agencies before July 18. The order was issued in a judgement in December 2020, which directed the government to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment in offices of agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and National Investigation Agency (NIA), which conduct interrogations and have the power of arrest, in order to improve transparency and to protect human rights of those arrested.

According to a report in The Hindu, a bench led by Justice BR Gavai expressed disappointment as the order had not been complied with, noting that it was "disheartening" that many agencies had not taken necessary steps. The bench observed that only two Union Territories - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Ladakh, and Mizoram and Goa - have implemented the directions.

The court has ordered the Chief Secretary/Administrator of the states and Union Territories that did not comply with the direction to file an affidavit and directed them to be present at the court to explain "why an action for committing contempt should not be taken against them."

The Supreme Court bench headed by retired Justice RF Nariman, in December 2020, had said that states and UTs should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at each and every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception as also areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part is left uncovered. The court also directed that the CCTV cameras must be equipped with night vision and have audio as well as video footage, and should store data for maximum period possible, at least one year.