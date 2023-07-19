SC asks for CBI chargesheet while hearing bail plea against YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy

The Supreme Court granted two weeks time to the CBI to submit its counter-affidavit in response to the plea filed by Suneetha Narreddy, Venkatesh Reddyâ€™s daughter, against the Telangana High Court's order allowing anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

news Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 18, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response along with the chargesheet in a plea challenging anticipatory bail to YSRCP MP from Kadapa, YS Avinash Reddy, in the 2019 Vivekananda Reddy murder case. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi granted two weeks time to the central probe agency to submit its counter-affidavit in response to the plea filed by Suneetha Narreddy, the daughter of the deceased, against the Telangana High Court's order allowing anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy. The Supreme Court also asked the CBI to produce copies of the original case files in a sealed cover.

On Monday, July 17, the top court clarified that it is not passing any adverse order against the grant of anticipatory bail. "We are not passing any orders today without hearing you [Avinash Reddy and CBI]. Whatever order has been passed will continue," it said.

On July 14, the CBI court in Hyderabad, taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI recently, summoned Avinash Reddy in former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y.S Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. The CBI, on June 30, filed the third charge sheet in the sensational case naming Avinash Reddy, cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as an accused.

The plea said that the Kadapa MP from the ruling YSRCP had not cooperated with the CBI by evading three notices for appearance. It submitted that the High Court allowed the anticipatory bail to the accused contrary to the law laid down by the apex court.

On May 31, the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy with certain conditions in the murder case.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and uncle of present Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

Earlier, the CBI arrested Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy, a cousin of Rajasekhara Reddy.