SBI Card and IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

Cardholders of IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform receive upto 10% value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, CC bookings made at IRCTC website.

Atom Money

SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform. Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the card offers travellers on Indian railways savings proposition on their travel, together with benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, besides transaction fee waivers.

Cardholders of IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform receive upto 10% value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, CC bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers a 1% transaction fee waiver and 350 Bonus Reward Points upon card activation. Reward points accumulated on the card can be redeemed against free tickets on IRCTC website. The card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

With this launch, SBI Card has expanded its portfolio on the RuPay network.

Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said, “IRCTC SBI Card is one of our flagship offerings and is the only credit card in partnership with IRCTC. Packed with compelling benefits and targeted at a vast audience of frequent railway travellers, this card strengthens our portfolio on the RuPay platform. In an environment where social distancing is the new normal, this new contactless card enables consumers to transact safely and securely online, and at POS (point of sale) by using Tap and Pay.”

In addition to savings on rail travel, the IRCTC SBI Card offers several benefits for online shoppers. Customers can avail discounts while shopping at BigBasket, OXXY, foodfortravel.in, Ajio, etc. RuPay offers benefits to customers such as 20% discount on medicines on Medlife, 25% off on Fitternity, Re1 for 1 Month Hungama Music, Rs 250 off on Me N Moms.

RuPay is also offering welcome benefits to its customers like upto 40% discount on pathology and 18% off on buying medicines from 1Mg, 10% fee waiver on any UpGrad course, Rs 250 off on shopping at The Man Company and 10% discount each on Mamaearth and Apollo Pharmacy, among other discounts and offers.

Commenting on the partnership, M P Mall, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC said, “IRCTC is one of the most widely used travel portals in the country and operates around 72% of the reserved train ticket bookings business in India. This partnership with SBI Card adds another feather in our cap with its launch and extends another Co-Branded Credit Card / Loyalty programme on RuPay Platform. It is aligned with our vision to simplify train ticket booking for frequent railway travellers.”