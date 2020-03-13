SBI board approves share purchase in Yes Bank for Rs 7,250 crore

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that its shareholding in the private lender will remain within 49% of the paid up capital.

Money Yes Bank

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said that its Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) has approved the purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes Bank at Rs 10 per share, which adds up to an investment of Rs 7,250 crore.

"Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) at its meeting held on 11.03.2020 accorded approval for purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes Bank Ltd. at a price of Rs 10 per share subject to all regulatory approvals. Our shareholding in Yes Bank Ltd will remain within 49 per cent of the paid up capital of Yes Bank," it said.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) draft reconstruction scheme for the crisis-hit private lender, SBI will take up 49% in the bank.

Last week, the RBI placed Yes Bank under moratorium and capped the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000 till April 3.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar has said the moratorium may be lifted by the end of this week.

The RBI last week also superseded Yes Bank's board of directors and appointed former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar as administrator.

The new board of directors will stand constituted from the appointed date. It will comprise a CEO and MD, non-executive chairman and non-executive directors. The SBI will have nominee directors appointed on the board of the reconstructed bank.

The RBI may appoint additional directors to the board, who shall continue in office for one year, or until an alternate board is constituted by Yes Bank.

The SBI will not reduce its holding below 26% before completion of three years from the date of infusion of the capital.