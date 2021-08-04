Partner

Saving tricks for COVID-19 times: Food, travel, lifestyle, etc.

COVID-19 has manifested a situation where following a strict budget is no longer a choice but a compulsion.

Time came to a sudden halt in early 2020 as the Coronavirus Pandemic took over the world. With no people on the streets, the cafes or the theatres - gradually but inevitably, the economies across the world took a hit. And soon enough, the need of the hour denoted striking a balance between health and financial safety.

COVID-19 manifested a situation where following a strict budget was no longer a choice but a compulsion. In these unprecedented times, Zoutons emerged as a silver lining for thousands of consumers. As one of the largest coupon websites in India, Zoutons made it a priority to engage in actions that can help its users save more.

Since the rise in online shoppers was at an all-time high, the company took it as an opportunity to serve targeted users with a COVID-19 savings guide that comprises coupons for daily necessities, lifestyle products, and online services like transportation, food delivery, and more.

Savings On Daily Essentials

During the initial days, one of the challenges most people faced was stocking up essentials without stepping outside. Thanks to Grocery delivery services like BigBasket, FreshToHome, Grofers, etc - getting essentials delivered to your doorstep became possible.

Zoutons stores the latest discount vouchers from delivery service providers and online pharmacies that allow users to acquire more savings anytime they place an order. Be it exclusive coupon codes for new users or free delivery perks across all locations - users can save on even miniature purchases with minimal effort. Furthermore, the availability of extra savings on grocery combos make the experience worthwhile.

Savings On Food Delivery

Not everyone could take out the time to cook during the lockdown. Food Delivery Services became the ultimate quarantine saviour for working professionals confined to their homes instead of an office cubicle. From pizza delivery services to food apps bringing orders from your favourite restaurants - Zoutons carries colossal saving opportunities that allow users to make the most of their buck.

Redeem Super Value Deals like BOGO at Pizza Hut, or take advantage of everyday value meals at Rs.99 from Dominoâ€™s. Users can also order from any restaurant listed at Zomato to save 60% via coupon codes available at Zoutons.

Savings On Travel

Travelling certainly wasnâ€™t the first thing that came to mind at the beginning of it all. But after a year and a half, it is only natural to miss the outdoors. With selective destinations opening air travel to vaccinated people, it is safe to say that the need for travel deals is rapidly rising. Whether itâ€™s booking a hotel or flight ticket - Zoutons is your one-stop solution for all travel needs.

You can find deals on hotels, flights, and Holiday packages from travel companies like MMT, ClearTrip, Goibibo - to name a few. The coupon aggregator has also onboarded transportation merchant partners like Rapido Bike Taxis, AbhiBus, and Zoom Car, which make your daily life much easier, and budget-friendly via exclusive Zoutons coupon codes.

Savings On Lifestyle Purchases

As much as we would like to believe otherwise, retail therapy works wonders for not just shopaholics per se but also for anyone who has found their favourite place to shop online whether it is just for a Professional Laptop with Good Performance or an Office Furniture for your Work-from- home Setup. Having partnered with the top e-retailers of the country, allow Zoutons to be your shopping partner and get a plethora of saving opportunities.

Shop electronics, fashion accessories, footwear, jewellery, clothing, and much more from top shopping websites like Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Croma - and many others that Zoutons has onboard. Enjoy shopping with Zoutons coupons and discount codes and take advantage of additional perks like bank offers, wallet cashback, referral programs to multiply your savings.

COVID-19 Saving Tricks To Remember

> Make the most of your grocery shopping; create a list, plan your meals, avoid hoarding.

> Cancel unnecessary online subscriptions; music, OTT, memberships, etc.

> Invest in health insurance; minimizes expenses for medication, health devices, etc.

> Donâ€™t indulge in impulse shopping; always stick to a shopping list.

> Make a financial plan; track your expenses and savings, create a monthly budget.

> Create an emergency fund; contribute a set amount at frequent intervals.

Living during the pandemic is stressful enough, and people can do without the added stress of finances. With these savings options and tricks, online shoppers can cut back on everyday expenses without compromising on the things they love.