Savaari Car Rentals predicts - Road Travel trends to watch out for in 2023

The new year brings with it a unique opportunity to plan experiences, whether it's a solo trip or a family getaway. Travel patterns frequently impact how a country's population schedules its travel. Keeping up with travel trends is critical for every firm in the travel industry, whether in the hotel, transportation, or entertainment sectors. Customers want the businesses they patronise to deliver the latest developments. While fads come and go, some travel trends signal the overall direction of the industry. Recognising and embracing these travel trends is critical to remaining relevant in the future and Savaari Car Rentals, India's top-rated chauffeured cab service, is no stranger to road trips .

Gaurav Aggarwal, the Founder/CEO explains, “Our mission at Savaari is to inspire India to travel by road. With over 16 years of experience in offering premier cab services, our road travel expertise is what sets us apart. As an annual ritual, we predict a few key trends related to Indian road travel that is a result of interpreting internal customer data as well as the external travel ecosystem in India.”

1. Expressways to the future - Road trips to become faster than flying

A context to the trend: In 2022, infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 57,020 crores were inaugurated in India. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has undertaken the development of several expressways and alternate mobility solutions in the country.

Why do we think it will happen? India is a rapidly modernising country with a burgeoning infrastructure market. The completion of these expressways will allow us to travel longer distances securely while also making scenic and winding state routes less congested.

How can Savaari help here: Our chauffeurs are routinely trained and constantly up to speed on the most highway information and the fastest routes. This will ensure that customers arrive at their destinations as quickly as possible in the most efficient manner.

2. The golden age of OTT platforms’ impact on how we travel

A context to the trend: According to current Netflix data, 70% of the programmes seen by the average viewer were recorded in an exotic setting, making the location a popular vacation destination for many.

Why do we think it will happen? A recent study discovered that favourite TV episodes and films influence up to 96% of travel decisions, demonstrating how much we are influenced by what we see on screen.

How can Savaari help here: Savaari's Travel experts are consistently on top of emerging travel trends and they launch and curate exciting car rental packages that best fit customers' travel trends.

3. The growing popularity of vanity itineraries

A context to the trend: According to the report, over 80% of travellers are willing to spend more for a more personalised travel experience. Because of this transition, bespoke travel companies now arrange one-of-a-kind dream road journeys that cater to the traveller's every want and wish: transportation, detours, and trip pace.

Why do we think it will happen? Travellers now seek experiences that are as tailor-made as possible and based on feedback and reports from a wide and increasingly networked population, guiding the future of exceedingly accommodating road trip plans.

How can Savaari help here: Our chauffeurs efficiently navigate through congested traffic and are well-versed in the ins and outs of several exotic destinations. Because of this, our clients' social media pages have swoon-worthy travel content that is likely to make friends and family envious.

4. Indigenous tourism: The quest for inquisition

A context to the trend: Visitors to indigenous communities of India, such as rural Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Karnataka, gain a deeper understanding of the people and their way of life while also helping the local economy.

Why do we think it will happen? In her budget address for 2023-2024, India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced that indigenous tourist marketing will be "taken up on mission mode." This comprises the development of 50 tourism hotspots focused on physical connectivity, professional tourist guides, enhanced food streets, and visitor security.

How can Savaari help here: By expanding its service network to 2000 cities & 15 lakh routes, Savaari's last-mile connectivity immensely simplified accessibility across the length and breadth of the country. With the creation of new tourism hotspots, Savaari aims to commute more passengers to these destinations to enable them to soak in the authentic flavours of rural India.

Anand Dorairaj, VP/head of growth notes, “We firmly believe that India is best explored by road. However, when it comes to travel, there exist two Indias - one that is routinely exposed and the other, a hidden layer, that has barely been uncovered. Through our content outreach, we strive towards making the second India much more accessible . If our post COVID travel patterns are anything to go by, we believe that our customers are resonating with this - we have consistently been charting at least 15% completely new road trip itineraries every month.”

5. Tech meets travel - Mindful technology revolutionalising road trips

A context to the trend: Innumerable ways, technology has transformed the way we travel. Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) are fundamentally reshaping how we travel.

Why do we think it will happen? India might soon use IoT (Internet of Things) technology to make road travel more convenient and safe. Using technology like AI and big data will make driving safer and more efficient, which will lead to safer and better road trips in 2023.

How can Savaari help here: Savaari combines Intelligent Automation Platforms built on a sound technology framework to pack and assign desirable trips to not only provide the safest car rentals to customers but also evangelise for the travel industry to adapt to high standards of safety.

These changing travel patterns may inspire people to make the most of their lives by fostering a renewed enthusiasm for experiencing new things and sharing them with friends and family. These altering travel patterns will illustrate 2023 by appeasing the niggling travel itch and giving a healthy dose of unique travel experiences - and Savaari Car Rentals is here to quench your thirst for road travel.

The roads are calling, where are you?

