Saudi Arabia to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia has been named the host of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from December 12-22. "In relation to the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, which is due to be played under the current format with seven clubs, the FIFA Council unanimously appointed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation as tournament hosts from 12 to 22 December 2023," the FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday, February 14, night.

The unanimous decision was made at a FIFA Council meeting and came only a few days after Real Madrid lifted the trophy in Morocco, following a thrilling 5-3 win over Al-Hilal, the first Saudi club to reach the final of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000.

The Gulf nation, earlier this month, was awarded the hosting rights of the men's Asian Cup 2027 and is also bidding to host the Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 2026.

The FIFA Council also confirmed a change in the format of the tournament from June 2025 -- to expand the FIFA Club World Cup from 24 to 32 teams -- with 12 teams from Europe involved along six from CONMEBOL, while CONCACAF, CAF and the AFC will each have four, with one place for the OFC and another for the hosts.

In addition, the Council also confirmed that the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, namely Canada, Mexico and the USA, will qualify automatically as the joint hosts of the tournament, with their slots, therefore, being deducted from the overall allocation of six assigned to Concacaf.