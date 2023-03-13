Satish Kaushik death case: Vikas Maluâ€™s wife summoned by Delhi police

Delhi-based businessman Vikas Maluâ€™s wife had claimed in a complaint to Delhi Police that her husband had allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore, which he had taken from the actor for investment purposes.

news Controversy

The Delhi Police have summoned Vikas Maluâ€™s wife to join an inquiry in connection with her complaint and the death case of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. However, she is yet to join the probe. Delhi-based businessman Vikas Malu is the owner of the farmhouse where Kaushik attended a party a day before his death.

The businessmanâ€™s wife had claimed in a complaint to Delhi Police that her husband had allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore, which he had taken from the actor for investment purposes in Dubai. According to officials, she was summoned on Sunday, March 12 to join the inquiry on Monday. Meanwhile, police have also questioned and recorded the statements of 20 people who had attended the Holi party on March 8 at the farmhouse in Bijwasan.

The woman claimed that Kaushik had visited their house in Dubai on August 23 last year and demanded Rs 15 crore from her husband. "I was present in the drawing room where both Kaushik and my husband were involved in an argument. Kaushik was saying that he was in dire need of money and it has been three years since he gave Rs 15 crore to my husband for investment. Kaushik also said that neither any investment was made nor his money was returned, due to which he felt cheated," read the complaint.

She also shared a photo of Vikas and Kaushik taken at a party in Dubai. The woman alleged that the son of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was also present at the party.

"My husband promised Kaushik that he would repay the money soon. When I asked my husband, he said that he lost Kaushik's money during the Covid pandemic. My husband also said that he was planning to get rid of Kaushik," read the complaint, which also said that her husband deals in various kinds of drugs.

Commenting on the probe into Kaushikâ€™s death, Delhi Police on Saturday had said that in their inquiry conducted so far, nothing suspicious or foul play has come on record.