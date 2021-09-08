Sasikala’s properties worth Rs 100 crore seized in Tamil Nadu

Most of these properties were taken over by Sasikala forcefully from music director Gangai Amaran.

The Income Tax (IT) Department has provisionally attached 3.52 acres of land owned by VK Sasikala under the Benami Property Transaction Act. The property located in Payyanur village in Chengalpattu district has been attached as the department felt that it may be alienated by Sasikala.

As per the order, Sasikala is prohibited from transferring or charging the property. Sasikala was a close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crores.

According to Judge Micheal Cunha's judgment in September 2014, in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa, the duo owned around 30 acres of land in Payyanur. Some of this land belonged to music director Gangai Amaran who deposed that the property was taken away from him forcefully.

Sasikala bought five properties from Gangai Amaran - 5.82, 0.40, 0.40, 2.76 and 4.23 acres of land situated in Payyanur village for Rs.1,95,000/-, Rs.1,60,000/- and Rs.1,70,000/- Rs.1,50,000/- and Rs.1,50,000/- respectively. The land and the farmhouse built on it are now estimated to value more than Rs 100 crores.

Gangai Amaran told the court that he purchased nearly 22 acres of land in Payyanur in Chengalpattu District. He built a small farm house on the land. One day Sasikala's nephew Bhaskaran came to his house and took him to Poes Garden to meet Jayalalithaa and Sasikala. "Sasikala told him that, C.M. liked his house very much, but Gangai Amaran told her that the said house is useful to him for music and composing and story writing. His family members were not willing to sell the land, but Sudhakaran (Sasikala's nephew) and some officers came to his house and took the signatures of Gangai Amaran and his wife on 7th October and gave them two demand drafts, for Rs.13,10,000," the judgment said.

Most of this property was bought between 1991 to 1996.

A copy of the IT Department property attachment order has been issued to Jayalalithaa's nephew and niece and also the legal heirs, J. Deepak and J. Deepa.

Last year also, the department had provisionally attached properties of Sasikala and her relatives.

In 2017, the IT Department had raided about 187 properties said to be linked to Sasikala and her relatives and unearthed alleged tax evasion of about Rs 1,430 crore.