Sasikala out of ICU to be released from jail on Wednesday

Sasikala’s advocate Raja Senthoora Pandian, speaking to TNM said, "I have given an application for sentence completion certificate that they have accepted it. The legal documents are getting ready. We will go on Wednesday morning with documents for Sasikala to sign for the final release. She will remain in the hospital”.

Hospital now says Sasikala’s symptoms have reduced substantially and she has been taken out of the ICU. However, the hospital authorities have been monitoring her.

“She is conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support.” The hospital, in a previous update about her health on Saturday morning stated that she was “conscious, alert and well oriented” and her oxygen saturation level was at 98% and it was also reported that she was being comfortable.

Sasikala had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was hospitalized on January 20 and was later admitted to the Bowring Hospital after she had complained of breathlessness and fever. The latest medical bulletin on Sasikala’s health says she is asymptomatic for COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who too is serving a jail term in the corruption case and was found COVID-19 positive, was keeping well, the authorities said. Ilavarasi will be released in the first week of February.

Sasikala and her sister in law J Ilavarasi are in prison for a disproportionate assets case that dates back to the 1990s during Jayalalithaa’s first term as the Chief Minister, which pertains to the amassment of assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore between 1991 and 1996. Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the disproportionate assets case and she is supposed to be released in January 2017.