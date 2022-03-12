Sasikala granted bail by Bengaluru court over alleged preferential treatment in jail

The case relates to the alleged preferential treatment given to Sasikala during her stay in the Bengaluru Central Jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

news Court

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi were on Friday, March 11, granted regular bail by a special court dealing with anti-corruption cases The bail was granted in connection with the alleged preferential treatment given to them during their jail term in the Bengaluru Central Jail, while they were in custody in a disproportionate assets case. The two were named in a chargesheet filed by the Karnataka Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection to the case.

Along with Sasikala and Ilavarasi, the then assistant superintendent of the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara in the city, along with the prison security officer, also appeared before the special judge K Lakshminarayana Bhat. Sasikala and Ilavarasi were ordered to pay a bond of Rs 3 lakh, and will have to appear before the court again on April 16.

The then Chief Superintendent and the Superintendent of the Central jail, who are also accused in the case, have got a stay from the Karnataka High Court against the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inquiry, sources told PTI. The case relates to the alleged preferential treatment given to Sasikala during her stay in the Bengaluru jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

In 2017, the then Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prison) D Roopa had claimed that Sasikala was given preferential treatment and she was allowed to wear civil dress instead of the clothes prescribed for prisoners. An inquiry conducted by a retired IAS officer on the directions of the state government had revealed that a separate kitchen functioned for her inside the jail.

The Karnataka government had sanctioned the prosecution of the accused on December 30, 2021, and the charge sheet was filed before the special court on January 7 this year. Sasikala served a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case. She was released from prison in January 2021.