Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in road accident

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya played the role of Jasmine, Rosesh’s love interest, in the widely popular Hindi sitcom ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’. She made her film debut with Deepika Padukone's ‘Chhapaak’.

news Obituary

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played the role of Jasmine — Rosesh’s love interest — in the iconic show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai died in a road accident on Tuesday, May 23. Vaibhavi's co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Deven Bhojani, and JD Majethia condoled her death. Producer of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, JD Majethia, shared the news of Vaibhavi passing away.

Taking to social media, he said, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as “Jasmine” of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi.” He also shared details of her cremation, which will take place on Wednesday in Borivali West, Mumbai.

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

Satish Shah, Vaibhavi’s co-actor who played Indravadhan on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, wrote, "Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday. The whole SvS team is in a shock.(sic)"

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. ओम शान्ति — satish shah (@sats45) May 24, 2023

Actor Deven Bhojani, also her co-actor in the series who played the role of Dushyant, also condoled her death. "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi."

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha in the television series also expressed her condolences. Vaibhavi had also worked in various other TV shows, including CID and Adaalat. She made her film debut with Deepika Padukone's 2020 film Chhapaak.