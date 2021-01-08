SAP to invest Rs 500 crore in India to enhance multi-cloud solutions

Atom Cloud Tech

Enterprise software major SAP on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 500 crore in India to offer customers a multi-cloud choice. With one of the largest and most diverse business-to-business cloud portfolios, SAP India is a leading cloud company that is aggressively working toward addressing local customer demands.

"SAP intends to advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better," said Kulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director.

The software solutions major last year launched SAP Commerce Cloud and S/4 HANA Cloud on their India data centre to help Indian enterprises meet end-to-end customer demands, make commerce frictionless while ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Bill.

"SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government," said Scott Russell, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

Underscoring its commitment, SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres. "Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nation's digital agenda and our customers' transformation in the cloud," Russell added.

SAP said it is prepared to respond to local market requirements and help enterprises harness their data faster to become future ready.

SAP appointed former Adobe executive Bawa as President and Managing Director for the India subcontinent in July last year.

Bawa has been tasked with driving and delivering the SAP experience for employees and customers across the ecosystem as well as guide businesses in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

SAP's end-to-end suite of applications and services are currently enabling lakhs of business and public customers globally.