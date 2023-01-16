â€˜Santroâ€™ Ravi case: Karnataka govt transfers probe to CID

Notorious sex trafficker â€˜Santroâ€™ Ravi was arrested on January 13 after a complaint by a Dalit woman who accused him of dowry harassment, rape and physical assault.

The probe into allegations against notorious sex trafficker â€˜Santroâ€™ Ravi was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, January 16. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government directed CID to investigate the case against â€˜Santroâ€™ Ravi.

This comes days after Ravi was arrested from Gujarat on Friday, January 13, by the Karnataka police. He was arrested after a complaint by a Dalit woman who accused him of dowry harassment, rape and physical assault. Based on this, the Mysuru police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on January 2. Ravi was booked under sections of Dowry Prohibition Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police had formed six teams to locate Ravi, who was absconding, and teams were sent to neighbouring states including Telangana and Kerala. He was finally arrested in Ahmedabad.

The BJP has come under flak after the opposition alleged that they helped Ravi escape from the police. Ravi has been booked several times in the past for human trafficking, however, he came into the spotlight recently after pictures of him with various state ministers surfaced. Ravi is seen with Home Minister Araga Jnanedra, Health Minister K Sudhakar and Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh, among others. Audio clips also surfaced in which Ravi was heard bragging about his connections with the BJP and the state police.

