Saniya Iyappan's fashion photoshoots prove she is a style icon

Though Saniya's career is only just picking up, she has made a name for herself as a fashion diva.

Be it traditional Kerala, ethnic or western couture, Malayalam actor Saniya Iyappan pulls it off with elan. The 18-year-old, best known for roles in Queen and Lucifer, regularly posts her photoshoots on her social media pages. Though she has done only a handful of films, Saniya has a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The actor, who made her debut with the surprise hit Queen, played the only female student in a mechanical engineering course. In Lucifer, she played Manju Warrier's daughter and won praise for her acting.

Though Saniya's career is only just picking up, she has made a name for herself as a fashion diva.

Slaying it in yellow

The actor's recent pictures from a shoot feature her in a short light yellow dress entirely covered with frilled material on either side. With a backdrop of blue skies, Saniya looks striking in her yellow attire, with bold eyes and glossy lips to complement her look. The dress was designed by wardrobe consultant and fashion stylist Asaniya Nazrin, the photographs were taken by Vaffara and the make up was done by Samson Lei. The outfit is from clothing label Haaiti.

The Malayali woman

From bold and chic to stunning in traditional, Saniya's second shoot features her in a Kerala saree and hair done up in a loose bun. The sober Ivory and Gold is complemented with a chunky and big necklace in beads and gold jhumkas. Saniya's bun is also pepped up with a red flower - a hibiscus on her hair.

The outfit was put together by Asaniya Nazrin, photographs by Vaffara, make-up by Samson Lei. The outfit is from Dhaga Ki Kahani and the jewellery from Empire jewellery.

Smouldering in white

The third photo series we picked has the actor in a slinky white dress. The theme of the shoot is rusty and raw and the backdrop of the shoot is a deserted warehouse, with barrels lying around. Saniya is seen hanging from a rod on the ceiling in one picture. Another stunning photo features the back of the dress. The images are from a series for The Bohemian Grove, and the outfit was designed by Parvathy S Kumar, Suraj SK was the overall stylist and the make up and hair were done by Prayag DK. Photography is by Tito John.

Saniya recently lent her support to the Women in Cinema Collective's Refuse the Abuse campaign, against online crimes and cyber bullying. The young actor asked for users to be responsible while using social media and not to indulge in trolling and other forms of harassment.

