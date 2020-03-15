Sanitation measures amped up even as state govt declares TN ‘corornavirus-free’

The Chennai Corporation has begun disinfecting around 1,000 buildings in the city, including railway stations and bus stops.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu was declared coronavirus-free by Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar earlier this week, after a man who earlier tested positive for the virus recovered. However, the number of cases across the country has been rising. This has prompted officials to shut down public spaces such as schools and theatres.

On Friday evening, the School Education Commissioner released a circular, announcing that kindergarten classes for all boards in the state, and up to class five in districts closer to Kerala will be closed. The announcement was then put on abeyance. Later, speaking to reporters in Madurai, the Chief Minister confirmed the shutting down of schools for the said classes.

Speaking to TNM, Dr Kolandasamy, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine says the state is following a three-point strategy. “Tamil Nadu is working on the crux of the issue. We are passing on clear instructions on respiratory, hand, and surface hygiene to the people. We are preparing hospitals and our doctors to face any eventuality. Thirdly, we are following national guidelines with respect to border control and monitoring of entry into our state. This is our three-point strategy,” he explains.

On account of this, Chennai Corporation began its drive of disinfecting over 1,000 buildings around the city. This includes railway stations, government offices, bus stops, and the likes.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president A Soundararajan told TNM that buses plying across the city were being disinfected at regular intervals. “We clean and disinfect the buses at the depot itself,” he says.

The two main railway stations in Chennai that brings in hoards of travellers from different parts of the country seem less prepared to tackle the situation. An official from Southern Railway tells TNM that all protocols mandated by the state government and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are in place. In addition to disinfecting the coaches when the train goes for primary maintenance, and regular cleaning of handrails, seats, toilets, doors and windows, leaflets on self-care will also be distributed to passengers.

“Railway board has given all of us clear instructions and we are following it across the Indian railway network. We are providing passengers with leaflets on the precautionary measures to be taken. Two days ago we held an exhibition at Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central railway stations explaining general cleanliness. We have a help desk set up in the stations, manned by St Johns Ambulance. Anyone who feels unwell can approach the help-desk and they will be referred to the hospital,” he says.

On being asked if the stations are equipped with thermal scanners, the officer explains that it may not be possible to implement thermal scanning in a place where the footfall is in lakhs.

While agreeing that cinema theatres are a potential risk, Dr Kolandasamy explains, “We have asked them to increase the timing between each show and disinfect the theatres. Shutting down alone will not help. In the states that have shut down cinema halls, the number of cases is more. Here, we are stepping up on our control measures.”

In AGS cinemas, a popular cinema theatre in the city, while the cleaning crew and some of the ushers were wearing masks, there were no visible steps taken to tackle the spread.TNM did not spot any hand sanitisers immediately available for members of the audience. However, regular cleaning services after every show continued as usual.

While TNM was unable to receive a response from Express Avenue mall in Royapettah, Chennai, we were informed by Phoenix Mall in Velachery that hand sanitisers were being made available to customers at help desks and at office reception. Escalator belts, elevator buttons, hand railings, etc were also being sanitised regularly.