Sania Mirza says she had coronavirus, now fully recovered

In a long post on Twitter, Sania asked everybody to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Tuesday announced that she had contracted the novel coronavirus and had recovered without facing any major discomfort. She said during her recovery period the toughest part was to stay away from her two-year-old daughter.

A quick update .. #Allhamdulillah I am fine now .. pic.twitter.com/7s2pJM6ChX — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 19, 2021

She also iterated how many have been forced into distraught due to the complications arising out of the disease.

In a note she said that she is currently “healthy and absolutely fine” but advised people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

Just a bit of info as to what's been going on since the year began.. I had contracted covid 19 - I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2 year old and family ..I can't even imagine what ppl and their families are going through when ppl are sick in hospital all alone and by themselves..it was scary as you aren't very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories..you get a new symptom everyday and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well.. I just want to say after having been through it,I was fortunate to be more or less ok through out it all,but to be away from my family was one of the scariest things - to not know when I'll see them again..this virus is no joke,' took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it ..we must do everything we can to protect our friends and family.. wear your masks Wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together