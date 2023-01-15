Sangareddy DC tells Class 10 teachers to deliver 100% pass or face action

The Sangareddy teachers' union said that the district administration wanted written assurance that they could take action against them if the results were not favourable.

The district administration of Sangareddy in Telangana has demanded a written assurance from teachers to deliver a 100% pass rate and good grade point average (GPA) for Class 10 students. The order by District Collector A Sharath sparked outrage among teachers and led to the district teachers' union demanding its withdrawal. They claimed that teachers were experiencing mental distress after being told that departmental action would be taken against them if they failed to do so.

Members of the teachers’ union said that it was the first time that someone had requested such an assurance. At a meeting of district school principals and the administration on January 12, the teachers were told to work towards a 100% pass rate and good GPA results so that the district could be first in the state. “The teachers welcomed it, but the district administration wanted written assurance that the department could take action against us if the results are not favourable,” a teacher said.

Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation district head Nagaram Srinivas said, “There are many issues with government schools. There are no peons to open the classrooms. Even in such a situation, teachers in the district are working hard to provide education to the children. The written assurance includes departmental action if the teachers do not achieve 100% results. This will cause mental stress to teachers, and we demand this order be withdrawn.” The teachers and union leaders met the Additional Collector and District Education Officer and submitted their request letter on January 13.

Some teachers felt that there were insufficient resources in schools, but the government was placing additional stress on overburdened teachers to achieve results. On January 4, unemployed youth in large numbers led by the Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee laid siege to the office of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in Hyderabad. They claimed that the government was not making any efforts to fill the nearly 44,000 vacant teacher posts in the state.