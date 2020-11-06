Sandeep Sharma only bowler to dismiss Kohli record 7 times in IPL: Full list

RCB will be taking on SRH in the Eliminator on Friday, where the loser will exit the tournament.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

Only some bowlers have got the honour of dismissing Virat Kohli in the IPL and then there is Sandeep Sharma who has dismissed the India and RCB captain a record seven times. Ashish Nehra (6), Mitchell McClenaghan (4), Mohammed Shami (4) and Dhawal Kulkarni (4) are the other bowlers who have taken the prized wicket of Kohli more than thrice.

In the last match between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli was yet again dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. On Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be locked in battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a knockout match of the Indian Premier League, where Kohli will be up against his nemesis once again.

Here are the seven instances when Sandeep Sharma was able to dismiss Virat Kohli in the IPL:

1. RCB vs KXIP – 2014

The first time Sandeep dismissed Kohli was way back in 2014. With the first half being played in Dubai, RCB, batting first could only manage 124, with Virat contributing only four from two balls. Punjab won the match by five wickets.

2. RCB vs KXIP - 2014

This time around the two sides faced each other in Bengaluru. Virat was sent to the pavilion for a golden duck as RCB failed to chase a mammoth total of 199.

3. RCB vs KXIP – 2015

Batting first, RCB put up a daunting total of 226, riding on a century from Gayle and a fifty from de Villiers and an important 30-ball 32 from skipper Kohli. Punjab were shot down for a lowly 88 as RCB won by 138 runs.

4. RCB vs KXIP – 2016

In a rain-affected match, Virat was batting with eight stitches in his left webbing as he raced to 117 from just 50 deliveries. RCB finished with 211 in 15 overs and later bowled out Punjab for 120.

5. RCB vs KXIP – 2017

Batting first, Punjab posted a below par total of 139 thanks to some quick runs lower down the order from Axar Patel who scored 38 from 17 balls. In reply, RCB could only manage 119 with Kohli contributing just 6 runs.

6. RCB vs SRH – 2018

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow took the Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners, with both scoring centuries. In reply, RCB were never in the hunt and lost the match by 118 runs, with Kohli scoring three from 10 balls.

7. RCB vs SRH – 2020

With the tournament moved to Dubai, RCB and SRH faced off at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. RCB could only muster 120 from 20 overs, with Kohli contributing seven runs. RCB went on to lose the match by five wickets.