Sandalwood star Rakshit Shetty on work and self-isolation

The actor has gone on a self isolation to focus on completing the script of his directorial film

Rakshit Shetty is one of the busiest actors in the Kannada film industry, with several months of film commitments. He was touring Rajasthan and Punjab until March 14th for the shooting of his upcoming film 777 Charlie and on his return to Bengaluru, went on self-isolation following the COVID 19 outbreak.

In an interview with the Times of India, the actor spoke in detail about using his time efficiently during self-isolation. He has been quoted as saying, “I am using this time to finish the script of Punyakoti. I’ve found a new favourite spot in my balcony, where I’ve been writing for a while now, and I’m hoping to get most of my work ready soon.”

On his other projects in the pipeline, Rakshit had said, “I will first start Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, once the current situation gets a little better, following which I’ll concentrate on Richie, Punyakoti, and Tenali respectively.”

Rakshit Shetty’s next film to hit the marquee will be 777 Charlie. The shooting of this flick began several months ago but the project took a backseat with the actor getting busy with Avane Srimannarayana which released on Dec 27th last year. The shooting for the film 777 Charlie resumed late in January in Dandeli but has now come to a halt due to coronavirus scare. Avane Srimannarayana which was directed by Sachin Ravi and starring Shanvi Srivastava did extremly well in the box office. The fantasy adventure comedy went on to collect more than Rs 50 Cr in the first week of release itself.

With respect to his directorial project, Punyakoti will be made in Kannada and will be released in other languages as well. The technical crew of this flick includes Charan Raj for music, Karm Chawla will be the DOP for camera work, and Sachin to handle the VFX.

