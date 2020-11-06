Sandalwood star Dhurva Sarja announces new film ‘Dubari’

This is the first film Dhruva Sarja is acting in since the death of his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja earlier this year.

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja on Friday announced the making of a new film Dubari. The shooting for the film was officially launched on Friday and Dhruva Sarja was present for the puja, which was performed ahead of the launch. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the project is being bankrolled by Uday K Mehta. The film’s title was also unveiled o Friday, after Dhruva Sarja shared a poster on twitter. The film has the tagline, ‘I am very costly’.Sharing the news Dhruva tweeted saying," 5th movie name is DUBARI, Jai Anjaneya.”

5th movie name is

DUBARI

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ pic.twitter.com/7V4htHW5KS — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) November 6, 2020

The shooting of the film will commence in the third week of November. The first schedule will begin in Bengaluru, after which the film would be shot in the old Mysuru region including Mysuru and Mandya. After shooting is completed in Karnataka, the crew is planning to head abroad to shoot. The foreign location has not been revealed yet.

Pogaru, starring Shanvi Srivastava, Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja is yet to to released in theaters. Pogaru is also directed by Nanda Kishore. Dhananjay and veteran Telugu actor Jagapathy Babu have been roped in to play negative roles in the movie. With Chandan Shetty composing music for the film, the camera and edits were done by Vijay Milton and Mahesh S. Budgeted at Rs 25 crore, BK Gangadhar bankrolled the film under his banner Sri Jagadguru Movies.

Reports stated that Pogaru’s makers would erected a grand set at the HMT in Bengaluru to shoot a song sequence. Sources say that the sets cost its makers close to Rs 1.5 crore, making it one of the most expensive in Sandalwood in recent times. The film was scheduled for release on April 24 but was withheld due to the lockdown due. The fresh date will be announced later.

Dhruva Sarja’s last film to hit the marquee Bharjari, was released in 2017, and was a huge hit. The film had Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram in the lead roles with Hariprriya, Vaishali Deepak, Sudha Rani, Tara, Srinivasa Murthy, Sai Kumar, Bharath Gowda and Avinash in supporting roles. Directed by Chetan Kumar, the film’s technical crew includes V Harikrishna, who composed the music, Shreesha Kuduvalli as the cinematographer, and Deepu S Kumar as the editor.