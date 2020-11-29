Sandalwood drugs case: Sanjana Galrani to approach Karnataka HC for bail again

The Karnataka High Court had denied bail to Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sajana Galrani three weeks ago.

Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani has decided to appeal for her bail once again in the Karnataka High Court, which is expected to come up for hearing sometime next week. "Last time, Galrani's petition was moved on general grounds, stating that she had been falsely accused in the case. This time, the petition is on the grounds of her health issues," a source close to actor Sanjana Galrani said.

Another lawyer said that the bail can be sought on various grounds and the lawyers keep changing grounds for the bail in the high court itself. "Sanjana Galrani might have thought it would be better to petition here (High Court) before approaching the Supreme Court," the lawyer added.

It may be recalled that three weeks ago, the Karnataka High Court had denied bail to actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sajana Galrani and other accused persons who were arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case.

Earlier in late September, the trial court had also denied the actors bail along with the other co-accused.

As reported earlier by TNM, even though the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has made high-profile arrests, they might not be able to make a watertight case in the absence of material evidence, but only on electronic evidence. Viren Khanna, alleged drug peddlers Loum Pepper Samba, Rahul Tonse, Prashanth Ranka and Niyaz were among the others who have been arrested.

The infamous Sandalwood drugs case came to light in September when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a person, who had revealed how high-profile drug parties were organised in Bengaluru. As part of the investigation, the city police arrested several drug peddlers, and subsequently, it led to the arrest of Ragini Dwivedi first, followed by Sanjana Galrani a week later.

In connection with the same case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani, along with other co-accused, on the charges of money laundering.