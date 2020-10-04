Sandalwood drug case: CCB raids five pubs in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the ED is questioning actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani about the properties they own and how they got funds to buy them.

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch, which is probing the alleged drug racket in Sandalwood, conducted a search and seizure operation at five pubs in the city in connection with the case.

“In the drugs case investigation, we found that generally drugs are taken in some pubs. So a warrant was obtained to search 5 pubs yesterday (Saturday) night,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep patil said.

Investigators say that the managers and owners of these pubs are being questioned to determine whether they were in knowledge that drugs were being distributed. The CCB has also issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva, one of the men accused in the case. Aditya Alva is the son of ------ and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. He is accused of funding promoters of private parties that were allegedly organised in the city.

“Several parties were held at his resort in Hebbal. He participated in several of these parties too. He has been absconding since the CCB arrested the actors and party promoters,” a CCB official said.

The Enforcement Directorate, meanwhile, is questioning actor Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The ED suspects alleged money laundering activities that the actors were involved in. An ED source told TNM that actor Ragini has acted in 22 films, of which she played the lead in four films. She allegedly earned Rs 5 lakh per film for the side roles and Rs 15 lakh each for the four other films.