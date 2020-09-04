Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru drug case. Here's why

The Bengaluru police on Friday evening arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi in connection with the drug case.

news Crime

Sandalwood actor, Ragini Dwivedi, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch police on Friday, for her alleged involvement in a narcotics case After over eight hours of questioning, Ragini was arrested by CCB sleuths.

Sources in the Central Crime Branch told TNM that right from the beginning of questioning, Ragini was evasive and did not answer questions. CCB sources said that they had gathered circumstantial evidence from the cellphone of Raginiâ€™s friend Ravi Shankar, who was arrested earlier on Thursday. Based on this circumstantial evidence, the CCB was able to obtain an arrest warrant and have accused the actor of consuming drugs.

CCB sleuths told TNM that they want to take Ragini Dwivedi into police custody for at least seven to fourteen days for further interrogation. She will be produced before the ACMM court. Ragini had applied for anticipatory bail at a Bengaluru sessions court.

According to Joint Commissioner Crime Sandeep Patil, there is a big network into drugs peddling and consumption. "There are people like Viren Khanna who organise these high end parties and give a platform for drug consumption. Then there are celebraties and others who go there and consume like the film actress. Then the drug suppliers like Ravi and Rahul who supply the drugs bought through other drug peddlers, mostly foreigners. We will be arresting accused involved in all the 3 areas that are organising parties, consumption and peddling."

Socialite and party organiser Viren Khanna, too has been arrested in the same case. Two CCB inspectors arrested Viren from New Delhi on Friday. CCB sources alleged that Viren Khanna used to organise high profile parties where drugs were rampantly used. Sources say he was in Delhi over the last few days and a team of CCB travelled to arrest him and have taken him into police custody for four days.

35-year-old Viren Khanna is the Managing Director of Viren Khanna Productions. He started organising parties right out of college. He started the Bangalore Expats Club, whose members he personally vets. Sources say that Viren, who made a living out of organising events, used to organise high end parties in Bengaluru too though his company Viren Khanna Productions. The company was involved in organising parties at various private locations, farmhouses and nightclubs in Bengaluru. His clientele included several socialites and expats.

Ragini is being taken for medical examination to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru where she will also be administered a COVID-19 test.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that the CCB had caught wind of another arrested accused, Ravi Shankarâ€™s involvement in procuring drugs for celebrities after the sleuths had busted a marijuana racket earlier in August. Upon questioning the accused in the case, the CCB police allegedly began tracking Ravi Shankarâ€™s movements. He was arrested on Thursday. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that Ravi Shankar allegedly confessed to having procured drugs for high end parties. An analysis of his cellphone allegedly led them to suspect Ragini Dwivediâ€™s involvement in the case, Kamal Pant said.