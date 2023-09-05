Sanatana Dharma row: A book launched by Udhayanidhi upsets right-wing

Besides his remarks on Sanatana Dharma at the Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) Abolition Conclave, Udhayanidhi also launched the book Indihiya Viduthalai Poril RSS-in Pangalippu (RSS’s Contribution to India’s Freedom Struggle).

As the row over the comments made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma intensifies, a book launched at the same event has raised the hackles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and other right-wing groups. At the ‘Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) Abolition Conclave’ in Chennai on September 2, Udhayanidhi launched a book called Indihiya Viduthalai Poril RSS-in Pangalippu (RSS’s Contribution to India’s Freedom Struggle).

The large-sized book is blank except for two cartoons, one depicting a man licking a boot and another showing a gun. The gun seemingly alludes to Nathuram Godse, the Hindu nationalist and RSS member who assassinated MK Gandhi. The blank pages are a dig at the RSS to suggest that it contributed nothing to India’s independence movement. The idea of launching the book was formulated by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum, which had conducted the conclave.

Talking to The News Minute, Aadhavan Dheetchanya, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum, said that launching the book was part of many ideas that they wanted to showcase in the conclave. “It was decided by our committee members to launch this book to let people know what the actual contribution of the RSS was to the freedom fight movement,” he said. Referring to Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Aadhavan noted that this was not the first instance that the BJP and RSS clashed with people who spoke about what was already in the scriptures rather than addressing the root cause of the issue.

At the conference, while speaking about Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi said, “There are certain things that we have to eradicate, which we cannot merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task.”

The remarks and the book launch have snowballed into a major controversy nationwide. Complaints have been lodged against Udhayanidhi in many states. BJP leaders condemned his speech while an Ayodhya seer offered Rs 10 crore for beheading Udhayanidhi.

Despite the severe opposition, Udhayanidhi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have stood by their stance against Sanatana Dharma. Udhayanidhi stated, “Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe that, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria by mosquitoes, Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people’s court.”