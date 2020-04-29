Samuthirakaniâ€™s look in Ravi Tejaâ€™s â€˜Krackâ€™ revealed

Reportedly, the Tamil actor and filmmaker is playing a goon in this Ravi Teja starrer.

The makers of the upcoming Telugu flick Krack have revealed Samuthirakaniâ€™s look in the film which has gone viral among the film buffs. Reportedly, the Tamil actor and filmmaker is playing a goon in this Ravi Teja starrer and his look absolutely compliments his role.

On the progress of this film, we hear that a major portion has been shot already and the team will be wrapping up the shooting after completing the final schedule, which will begin after the lockdown comes to an end. Reports have also surfaced that some post-production work is on the verge of being completed during the lockdown.

It may be noted that the poster of Krack was released online last year featuring its lead star Ravi Teja and it was well received by the netizens. The actor was seen sporting a completely a new look with a twirled moustache and beard. Sources in the know say that Krack will have Ravi Teja playing a cop. This has upped the expectation levels for the film.

Shruti Haasan is on board playing the female lead in this entertainer and Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are also part of the star cast playing crucial roles. Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack. In the poster released online last year, Ravi Teja was seen sporting a completely new look with a twirled moustache and beard.

The director had said earlier that this Ravi Teja starrer is based on some real-life incidents and the plot has been weaved interestingly. Krack is being bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

The filmâ€™s release date is expected to be announced after the shooting is wrapped up completely.

