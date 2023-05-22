Samudaya Bangalore revives Kannada classic Tughlaq with a captivating interpretation

Under the skilled direction of Samkutty Pattomkari, Samudaya Bangaloreâ€™s production of â€˜Tughlaqâ€™ reflects the team's profound understanding of Karnad's masterpiece and their ability to infuse it with fresh energy and relevance.

Nearly 60 years after acclaimed actor-playwright Girish Karnad penned this timeless classic, Tughlaq doesnâ€™t seem to have lost its sheen. The play, written in its original form in Kannada, has over the years garnered immense acclaim and become the source of numerous adaptations and translations into multiple languages. Now, Samudaya Bangalore has brought the iconic play back to the stage, captivating the audience once again with its sheer power and depth.

Set against the backdrop of medieval Delhi, Karnadâ€™s Tughlaq unravels the complex and enigmatic reign of Mohammad Bin Tughlaq. While exploring the delicate balance between idealism and practicality, the play offers a piercing reflection on the nature of power. The script skillfully delves into the ambitions, dreams, and tragic consequences that shape Tughlaq's rule.

Under the skilled direction of Samkutty Pattomkari, Samudaya Bangaloreâ€™s production of Tughlaq showcases the group's profound understanding of Karnad's masterpiece and their ability to infuse it with fresh energy and relevance. With its powerful performances and compelling storytelling, the play captivates both the intellect and emotions of the audience.

The cast breathes life into Karnad's complex characters, delivering nuanced portrayals that leave a lasting impact. The play's sharp dialogue and clever wit serve as a reminder of the enduring relevance of Karnad's work, shedding light on the timeless nature of political folly and the human condition.

Originally penned in 1964, Tughlaq clearly retains its mettle to capture the audienceâ€™s imagination and ignite meaningful conversations. Samudaya Bangalore's interpretation of this classic is a must-watch, transporting spectators through history and immersing them in the complexities of power, ambition, and human nature.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the captivating reign of one of India's most enigmatic kings on June 14 at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

