Samsung to set up smartphone display manufacturing unit in Noida

This would be India’s first display manufacturing unit.

Atom Tech Shorts

In what could be a boost to the government’s Make in India initiative, South Korean technology major Samsung is setting up a plant to manufacture the displays for the smartphones and other devices in the country, as per an Economic Times report.

Samsung Display is the company that would be making these displays. The plant for this is being setup in Noida where Samsung India Electronics already has a plant. The way it is being worked out is that the parent company will allot a parcel of land within its premises in Noida to Samsung Devices and will also offer a loan of Rs 3,500 crore to it to start the work. The expectation is that the production could commence this year itself.

These details have emerged from the filings with the Registrar of Companies by Samsung India Electronics. The specific information to RoC is that a group entity, Samsung Display Noida, has been incorporated “with the principal business of manufacturing, assembling, processing and sales of displays (including their parts, components and accessories) for all types and sizes of electronic devices.”

The other information on this is that the new entity will make displays meant to be fitted on smartphones and later expand to include other devices like laptops and televisions. Samsung would be a major captive user of the displays having setup one of the largest smartphone manufacturing facilities in India. The displays can be sold to other brands assembling their phones in India as well.

The government has been trying to goad the industry towards these goals of not just assembling phones here but to make the entire phones, components included. That is one particular reason this decision to make the displays locally by Samsung will be seen as a very positive step.

Observers say Samsung is seeing a bright future in India for smartphones and other electronic devices and that is why it is making these decisions.