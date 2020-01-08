Samsung’s virtual being to Sony’s electric car: Some innovations displayed at CES 2020

Tech Shorts

The Consumer Electronics Show 2020, (CES 2020) started in Las Vegas, the casino town in the USA with the best technology from around the world being showcased by the most famous technology companies on this planet.

There were many products that were demonstrated on Day 1 of the show. Here are some of them

Samsung Comes up with a Range of Goodies

Samsung also had a number of products to show at the event. The highlight was the robotic assistant Ballie which can help with many activities within the household. You can read more about this product here.

The company’s Star Labs also unveiled Neon, something like a digital avatar, which the company calls a 'computationally created virtual being'. This is like an 'artificial human' that behaves like a real human. Samsung says that Neon will have its own personality and even emotions. Samsung has said that it will start beta testing this in the real world with select partners later this year.

Apart from these, Samsung has also unveiled an 8K TV with almost no bezels, two gaming monitors in its Odyssey lineup with curved screens, a $1000 Chromebook that it says is the most beautiful Chromebook ever made. This Chromebook sports an aluminium body, Intel Core i5 processor and a 13.3-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) touchscreen. It also unveiled AR workout glasses called GEMS

Sony’s Concept Car- Vision-S

More than the television, what took everyone by surprise on Day 1 was Sony showing off a new electric car, which it called Vision S.

The automobile is fitted with 33 sensors in all, which can keep an eye on the inside of the car as well as the area around it. It has wide screens for display. Sony has revealed that it got its concept car built by auto maker Magna. It was also indicated that Sony has added components in the car sourced from companies like BlackBerry and Bosch.

It is not certain if Sony will ever end up making an automobile and sell it in the market. At best, it might develop some technologies which a serious car maker may be able to use while making electric cars.

The Japanese tech giant also unveiled several models of televisions. At the top end of the spectrum was the Sony Z8H 8K LCD TV which will be sold in sizes of 75 and 85 inches. Then there were the A8H OLED TVs which can be picked up in 55 and 65 inches. The smallest OLED model on display at the CES 2020 was a 48inch 4K OLED which attracted the attention of the audience.

The highlight of this TV is the use of Acoustic Surface Technology that generates sound from the display panel thereby eliminating the need for audio speakers. The processor on this TV is the X1 Ultimate chipset that Sony uses on its premium models. These are part of the Sony Bravia A9S Master Series televisions.

Asus ROG Swift monitor

Asus launched what is claims is the world’s first monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate, making it the fastest gaming monitor. This will bode well with gamers.

This high-end gaming monitor comes with Nvidia's G-sync technology and is expected to go on sale later this year.

Dell’s foldable laptop

Dell is joining Lenovo in devising a foldable laptop, a prototype of which it showcased at CES. Called Concept Ori, it is a 13-inch notebook that folds like a book. Users can switch between a single screen experience or a dual-screen experience. However, not much details have been revealed yet.

OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus has unveiled its Concept One phone at CES with disappearing or invisible rear camera. The electrochromic glass on the Concept One hides the cameras and reveals the lenses only when the camera app has been activated.

Keep watching this space for more news from the CES 2020.