Samsung launches Galaxy M31 in India with 64MP quad camera, 6000mAh battery

The sale starts on March 5, 2020 and the phone can be purchased from Amazon.in and Samsung.com.

Samsung has started launching the successor models to the Galaxy M series smartphones released in 2019. On Tuesday, it announced the Samsung Galaxy M31 for the Indian market. This is positioned as a mid-segment offering but has some very decent specifications. There are a few highlights to this new phone, the important ones being the quad camera led by a 64MP sensor and the massive 6,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 6.4inch Super AMOLED display that is of the Infinity U type and it will be a full HD+ resolution display. The processor fitted is the Exynos 9611 that offers 2.3GHz clock speed and is an octa core chipset. There is only one RAM variant, 6GB while the internal storage is available in two, 64GB and 128GB. The Android 10 OS with the One UI 2.0 will be the software operating the device.

As mentioned, the camera section on this new phone from Samsung is led by a 64MP shooter and gets support from an 8MP Ultra-wide lens that offers a 123° view. The other two cameras are a 5MP macro lens and another 5MP depth sensor. The front camera for selfies is 32MP, quite substantial you would feel.

Samsung has packed the phone with many capabilities, like 4K recording, slow-mo and super-steady modes. Low light photography is enabled through the night mode.

Again, as mentioned, the battery under the hood is a massive 6,000mAh and the box comes with a Type C 15W fast charger. Samsung has managed to restrict the thickness of the device to 8.9mm despite this large sized battery. The phone can last a whole day with optimum use with a full charge. Ocean Blue and Space Black are the two colours the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be released in.

Now, in terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M31 in the 6GB/64GB variant will be sold in India at ₹15,999 and the 6GB/128GB variant will be sold at ₹16,999. The sale starts on March 5, 2020 and can be purchased from Amazon.in and Samsung.com. You can also avail an introductory offer of ₹1,000 off on both platforms.