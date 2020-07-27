Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy M01 Core aimed at first time smartphone users

Atom Tech Shorts

Smartphone and technology major Samsung has launched a new smartphone under its Galaxy M series – the Galaxy M01 Core. Galaxy M01 Core is Samsung’s most affordable smartphone in India and is aimed at those who are yet to upgrade from feature phones to smartphones as well as entry-level smartphone users. The third smartphone to be launched under the M series this year, the Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3-inch HD+ display and a 3000 mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 11 hours.

The M01 Core is 8.6 mm slim and sports a stripe design in three colours: Black, Blue and Red.

Galaxy M01 Core has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and comes in two memory variants.

India-specific features

Galaxy M01 Core comes with several ‘Make for India’ features that Samsung claims will help users transition from feature phones to smartphones. Galaxy M01 Core features an intelligent screen, with dynamic screen timeout for power optimization.

Galaxy M01 Core also has a feature called ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification’. ‘Suggest Notification’ warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time.

‘Smart Paste’ allows user to paste the relevant text like pasting the website url on web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in mail application – all extracted from same message automatically.

Another interesting feature on Galaxy M01 Core is ‘Intelligent Photos’; it detects similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestion to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space. Galaxy M01 Core also features Dark Mode - One UI based Dark Mode integration, which is easier on the eyes and helps in battery saving.

The Galaxy M01 Core has been developed on the latest Android Go platform, which means the device comes with reimagined lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS.

Galaxy M01 Core will all be available across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29.

Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two memory variants: 1GB RAM+16GB internal storage priced at Rs 5499 and 2+32GB priced Rs 6499.

Samsung said that it will make the Galaxy M01 Core available across every nook and corner of the country.

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.