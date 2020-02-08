Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Vibrant 6.7-inch display, Super Steady video mode

Samsung has changed its playbook slightly with a device that takes a flagship killer approach and delivers on features that matter.

Atom Review

It’s almost a no brainer; you wonder why Samsung never experimented with a scaled down version of its Samsung Galaxy Note series that has enjoyed a cult following since 2011. While Note users have been positioned as prosumers who demand the best hardware, the sales figures of the Note 10 Lite over the next months might reveal whether a diet Note can be a flagship killer in Samsung’s armoury. A device that can take on the likes of OnePlus with a little bit of help from the S-Pen.

It’s the S-Pen that creative professionals swear by and the occasional note takers find useful in meetings. Over the last couple of years, Samsung has added Bluetooth functionality and a whole host of new tricks to the S-Pen’s repertoire. From air actions to snapping groupies, the S-Pen on the Note 10 Lite brings almost the entire list of features we dig in the premium Note devices. And if you’re one of those Note diehards who switched allegiance because of the premium pricing, the Note 10 Lite might be a worthy trade-off.

The Note 10 Lite doesn’t cut visible corners in its build quality. The Aura Glow and the Aura Red colour options are full of oomph. The back isn’t glass – so there’s no wireless charging. We’ll call it faux glass and it looks quite premium. The device weighs almost 200 gm and packs a vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400 pixels / 20:9 Aspect ratio). It still doesn’t feel too unwieldy despite its large footprint. This display is all you need for those Netflix marathons – a 4500 mAh battery (with super-fast charging) makes sure you don’t run of juice in a hurry.

At the heart of the Note 10 Lite is an Exynos 9810 processor that teams up with a choice of two hardware variants – 6GB/128 GB and 8GB/128GB (that we tested). The device clocked 329231 in our AnTuTu benchmark test. It certainly doesn’t boast of the most formidable internals in the sub Rs 40,000 segment but should please many heavy duty users. Samsung’s custom One UI (2.0 in this device) has improved significantly over the last year and complements the hardware.

A triple rear cam blends three 12MP lenses (including an impressive ultra-wide lens) and delivers good results across lighting scenarios. Video performance benefits from Super Steady mode for hi-motion videos. The 32MP selfie cam keeps up with impressive portraits and lowlight results. It’s one of the key things the Note 10 Lite gets right. Samsung has changed its playbook slightly with a device that takes a flagship killer approach and delivers on features that matter. The S-Pen is a ‘nice to have’ bonus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available in three colours - Aura Black, Aura Red and Aura Gold. The 6GB/128GB version costs Rs 38,999 and the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back by Rs 40,999.

(Ashwin Rajagopalan writes extensively on Gadgets & Trends, Travel & Lifestyle and Food & Drink. He owns and manages Brand Stories, a creative Content outfit and www.bytesize.in, a premier lifestyle blog with a focus on short-format content. Instagram: ‘ashwinpowers’)