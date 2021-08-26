Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with octa-core SoC, 5000mAh battery launched in India

The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colour. It will be available via Amazon starting 1 pm on September 2.

Atom Smartphones

Samsung on Wednesday launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone 'Galaxy M32 5G' in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, a quad rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery and Android 11 more.

The phone is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It also comes in 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colour. It will be available via Amazon starting 1 p.m. on September 2.

"As we gear up for the 5G revolution in India, the brand-new Galaxy M32 5G fortifies the 'Monster' legacy with its twelve 5G band-support and promise of two OS updates, ensuring that our users are always #BeFutureReady. Galaxy M32 5G is equipped with Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform and flaunts premium design to make our users go #MonsterLikeABoss," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The device sports a quad-camera setup. It features a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FOV, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video, the phone houses a 13MP camera embedded on the dew-drop notch.

As for software, the Samsung phone runs Android 11-based with OneUI 3.1 out of the box. The phone also comes with Samsung's Knox security platform. The Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging.

The phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 76.1 x 164.2 x 9.1mm in dimensions and weighs 205g.