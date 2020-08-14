Samsung Galaxy M31s: Intelli-Cam & Single Take features make this device a class apart

The Galaxy M31s smartphone ticks all the right boxes in its price segment of Rs 20,000.

The mid-price smartphone range in India is heating up and South Korean tech giant Samsung has once again taken the competition head-on. The company has now upgraded its most popular 'Galaxy M series' with 'Galaxy M31s' which is equipped with 64MP quad rear camera setup and a massive 6000mAh battery.

After tasting the success with Galaxy M31, its successor 'M31s' comes with 64MP Intelli-Cam and Single Take feature and the company's signature Infinity-O super sAMOLED display.

The new mid-segment smartphone which also supports reverse charging comes in two memory variants, (6GB+128GB) priced at Rs 19,499 as well as (8GB+128GB) for Rs 21,499 and is available in two colours.

Let us see what the 6GB+128GB variant in Mirage Black has to offer against Redmi Note9 Pro Max as well as the basic variant of OnePlus Nord.

With the massive battery unit and upgraded camera setup, the Galaxy M31s may be the best camera smartphone in the mid-segment market.

Galaxy M31s has a huge 6000mAh battery but is lighter in weight when compared to both Redmi Note9 Pro Max and Nord (basic variant).

The overall look is amazing in terms of design, display and camera placement. The device has a rectangular camera block with quad-camera setup at the rear top left corner.

It features an advanced 64MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens along with the 123-degree field of view for capturing images, 5MP Macro lens for close-up shots and 5MP depth camera for portrait shots with live focus.

While taking pictures using the rear camera, the device did manage to capture good, sharp and coloured images using features like Photo, Live Focus, Panorama and Night mode.

Overall, the smartphone produced detailed photos both indoors and outdoors. The device produced sharp and detailed images in low light as well.

The new M31s gives tough competition to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as it offers better camera features and display.

The "Single Take" feature in M31s takes the pressure off those split-second camera decisions, as it uses AI to capture different versions of the same moment.

With "Single Take", all the user has to do is press record at the right moment and Galaxy M31s will capture the footage, up to 10 seconds of it, and then use AI to produce up to 10 different outputs - seven photos and three videos.

The â€˜Single Take' feature is available on both the rear and front cameras.

The Intelli-Cam and Single Take features make this device a class part than the rest in its segment.

The smartphone also offers video capability with 4K recording, supports hyper-lapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes.

While shooting videos, the M31s managed to produce shake-free and clear videos.

On the right side, the smartphone houses volume rockers and power button with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which works very fast and the left side hosts a dual-SIM slot.

At the bottom, the device houses a Type-C USB charging port, primary microphone and speaker, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack (which you won't find on Nord).

On the front, the M31s features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that has 420 nits of peak brightness, with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

There's a punch-hole camera in the top centre of the display. The 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The selfie camera managed to capture sharp and amazing selfies in low lights as well.

The Galaxy M31s is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and comes with Samsung's own UI 2.0, on top of Android 10 OS. The device worked smoothly on regular usage.

The device supports 25W fast charging. The device lasted for over a day on a single charge. It didn't heat up during the charging.

While Galaxy M31s has the 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, OnePlus â€˜Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery but supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging (30W).

On normal usage, The Galaxy M31s offered excellent performance. Basic tasks like playing games, watching videos, switching between apps, using multiple social media applications were smooth.

While playing games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9, the phone didn't lag and the graphics were good.

Conclusion: The galaxy M31s smartphone has ticked all the right boxes in its segment. Those looking to buy a device around Rs 20,000 have a super choice available, as Galaxy â€˜M' has already been a hot-selling series for Samsung in India to date, purely based on its stellar performance.

(Bharat Upadhyay can be reached at bharat.u@ians.in)