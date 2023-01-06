Same-sex marriage legalisation: Petitions before HCs clubbed and transferred to SC

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Union government to file its joint reply to all the petitions on the issue by February 15, and directed that all the petitions will be listed in March.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Union government to file its joint reply to all the petitions on the issue by February 15, and directed that all the petitions will be listed in March.

The bench said that if any petitioner is not able to argue physically before the court, they shall avail the facility of a virtual platform. “If a petitioner cannot engage counsel here or travel to Delhi, we provide them liberty to appear on virtual platforms,” the bench said.

It asked the counsels from the Union government and petitioners to file a written note on the issue, laws and precedents, if any, and share it among themselves and the court. The bench also asked the counsel for the Union government to ensure that no petitioner is left out, and details of all the petitions to be incorporated in the compilations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that there are two options available for the court as a petition is ripe for hearing before the Delhi High Court and the top court could await its verdict or it can transfer all the petitions to itself. The counsels for multiple petitioners told the bench that they want the top court to transfer all the cases to itself for an authoritative pronouncement on the issue and the Union government can file its response before the top court. The case is to be listed on March 13.

On January 3, the top court had said that it would hear on January 6 the pleas seeking transfer to the apex court of the petitions pending before High Courts for recognition of same-sex marriages. On December 14 last year, the top court had sought a response from the Union government to two pleas seeking transfer to the apex court of the petitions pending in the Delhi High Court for directions to recognise same-sex marriages.

Prior to that, on November 25 last year, the apex court had sought the response of the Union government to separate pleas by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

