Sambit Patra shares pic of Rahul Gandhi with hijab-clad girl, Cong hits back

Several Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor hit back at Sambit Patra after he shared a picture with a hijab-clad girl, accusing the Congress of appeasement politics.

A war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Tuesday, September 20, after national BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made remarks against the Congress and party leader Rahul Gandhi. The row emerged after Sambit posted a picture of Rahul during the Congress’s massive Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he is seen holding the hand of a young hijab-clad girl and walking. Sambit wrote in Hindi, "When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion… then it is called appeasement."

Sambit’s remarks triggered backlash from the Congress, with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate saying he “did not even spare the young girl”. “Sambit I have never seen a more inferior and fallen person. It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" she wrote.Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Worse than the pits."

Indian youth Congress leader Srinivas BV replied to Sambit’s post with a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a mosque, interacting with Islamic religious leaders there. Journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair also replied with a collage of pictures of Rahul Gandhi meeting children from different religions and across ages during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the caption ‘Religious basis?”. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also responded to the matter, saying, Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink? She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank: please spare her from your small-mindedness! What @RahulGandhi is doing is a simple decent gesture towards a kid. BJP, learn to look beyond people's faith; we do.

The Congress, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership at the success of the yatra.