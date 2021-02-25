Samantha to join sets of 'Shaakuntalam' on March 20

Gunasekar of 'Rudramadevi' fame is the director of 'Shaakuntalam'.

Flix Entertainment

The shooting of the much-awaited film, Shaakuntalam is all set to begin. The groundwork for this magnum opus is on and the film’s lead actor Samantha will be joining the sets on March 20, according to reports.

Gunasekar of Rudramadevi fame is the director of Shaakuntalam, which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Dev Mohan has been roped in to play the male lead in this film.

According to reports, Shaakuntalam is about the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and the apsara Menaka. It will delve into the immortal love of Dushyanta and Shakuntala, reports suggest.

A few weeks ago, the Shaakuntalam team had posted a pic of Samantha undergoing the look test for the film and wrote on the social media page, “Working on getting the look together! For the Forest Dweller, Nature’s Beloved, ethereal and demure “Shakuntala” in #Shaakuntalam | a sneak peak into our sessions @Samanthaprabhu2 @neeta_lulla (sic).”

Samantha's current assignments include the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which she shares the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time.

Further, there are reports that Ashwin Kumar of Maya and Game Over fame will be wielding the megaphone for the next Samantha Akkineni starrer. Touted to be a horror thriller, the preparatory work for this film is currently on and will take off at the right time, say sources. Samantha Akkineni will be playing a person with disabilities and has been undergoing rigorous training by attending an online workshop to fit into the skin of the character. The story of this horror flick is set in Dehradun and will have a lot of thrilling elements.

Reports suggest that Prasanna has been roped in to play the male lead. Sony Pictures will be bankrolling the film which remains untitled as of now.

The actor also made her debut on OTT with the talk show Sam Jam which gained the attention of her fans in a big way. She also has the web series The Family Man season 2 in her kitty. The Family Man season 2 will have the Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead role. The series which was supposed to release on February 12, 2021 has been postponed to the summer.