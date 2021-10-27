Samantha invokes Shilpa Shetty's example in her defamation case against YouTube channels

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had earlier filed a defamation case against Youtube channels for posting speculations about the actor’s separation from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and for spreading rumours about her personal life.

Flix Controversy

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had filed a defamation case against a couple of YouTube channels and an individual, invoked actor Shilpa Shetty’s case in court. It was reported that the Kukatpally court in Hyderabad had rejected Samantha's appeal to take legal action against those who she claimed defamed her. The actor, who wanted legal action to be taken against her defamers, was asked to seek an apology from them instead. The court had cited that the celebrities share personal details and then file defamation cases.

Not ready to take it, Samantha had to bring her advocate in her defence. It is reported that Samantha's attorney has cited the recent 'permanent injunction order' case filed by Shilpa Shetty as the reference point to Samantha's case now.

After her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case, Shilpa Shetty had approached the Bombay High Court. The court passed the permanent injunction order, restricting media outlets from reporting derogatory reports pertaining to her.

Samantha's legal team indicated that she could approach the court for a similar verdict in her defamation case as well. The court has now reserved the judgment on Samantha's defamation case and will be heard soon.

Following Samantha’s announcement about her separation from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, several YouTube channels and social media posts had posted speculations about the actors’ divorce, spreading rumours related to her personal life.

In the wake of the negative comments and rumours she has been facing, Samantha had stated in a social media post on October 8 that she will not allow the targeted speculations and rumours to break her. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” the post read.

On the professional front, the actor has a number of projects including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanathara and Vijay Sethupathi, period drama Shaakuntalam, and two untitled bilingual films.