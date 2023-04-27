Samantha fan builds her a shrine in his house in AP, will unveil it on her birthday

A banner put up in front of the shrine announced that Sandeep, a fan of Samantha, recently visited places of worship of different religions to pray for the actor’s health.

news news

An ardent fan of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly built a ‘temple’ for her in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, which is expected to be inaugurated on Friday, April 28, on the occasion of her 36th birthday. Sandeep, who has also reportedly gone on a pilgrimage to pray for Samantha’s recovery from the autoimmune condition Myositis, has built the ‘temple’ in the actor’s honour on the premises of his house in Bapatla district’s Tsundur village.

Visuals aired on TV channels showed a shrine constructed on the premises of a residential property. Inside the structure is a sculpture of Samantha in a saree with her hair let down. Speaking to a Telugu news channel, a relative of Sandeep said that he had decided to build the shrine as he was inspired by her philanthropic activities in providing medical care to children. “Sandeep has been a fan of Samantha’s kindness since childhood, so he wanted to build a shrine for her in the house,” he said.

A banner displayed outside the temple announced that Sandeep had recently gone on a five-day pilgrimage to various religious places of worship, including Chennai, Tirupati (Tirumala Venkateswara temple), Kadapa (Ameen Peer dargah) and Nagapattinam (Velankanni church) to pray for for health.

In October last year, Samantha shared on social media that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Myositis comprises a group of rare conditions, for which the main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. In an autoimmune disease, the body’s immune system fails to tell the difference between our own cells and foreign cells, which leads the immune system to mistakenly attack normal cells.

In the past, there have been reports of fans in Tamil Nadu building a shrine, or proposing to build one, for various actors including Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, Hansika Motwani, and Nidhhi Agerwal.