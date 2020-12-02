Samantha calls Suriya's 'Soorari Pottru' film of the year

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Vijay Deverakonda, Madhavan and many others have already praised the film.

Flix Kollywood

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru created a storm across the south film industry ever since it release on Amazon Prime OTT platform. The actor received praises from fans and industry members too. Among them is actor Samantha who has acted with Suriya in the past. The two actors worked together in Anjaan and 24.

Samantha could barely keep calm after watching the film and immediately tweeted saying, "Film of the year Soorarai Pottru. What a gem. Outstanding. Just the inspiration I needed."

Earlier, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who had recently returned after a short vacation with his family took to Twitter to talk about the film.

Another Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda after watching the film with his gang of friends heaped praises on Suriya, Sudha Kongara and team for the splendid hard work and performance. He had also expressed his interest to work with the filmâ€™s director Sudha Kongara soon.

Watched it with a big gang of friends, all boys, 3 of them cried, I was just raging through the film and fired up to see the outsider make his statement and a statement was made!

Actor Madhavan hailed his â€˜broâ€™ Suriyaâ€™s performance in Soorarai Pottru. Another major praise for Suriya and the film had come from GR Gopinath himself, the man whose life inspired the film. The man behind Air Deccan, Captain Gopinath tweeted, "Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes watched it last night. Couldnâ€™t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorari Pottru is a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath's book "Simply Fly". The film skipped regular theatrical release and premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime becoming the first mainstream star-studded Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform.

The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who co-produced this project. The film, which marks the first-time collaboration between Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Sudha, who has directed three films - Andhra Andagadu (Telugu), Drohi (Tamil) and Irudhi Suttru/Saala Khadoos (Tamil/Hindi) - started out assisting veteran director Mani Ratnam in numerous films before debuting as director. Today, Sudha Kongara is the only woman director in Tamil cinema to work with male superstars.

