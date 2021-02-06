Samantha Akkineni's Insta family grows to 15 million, thanks fans

Flix Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actors in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actor has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by sharing adorable pictures of herself with hubby Naga Chaitanya and pet puppy Hash. On Friday, Samantha took to Instagram to reveal that she has clocked 15 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

Thanking her fans and followers, Samantha posted a video and said, “I just finished my shoot and I realised that I have a surprise. 15 million followers on Instagram. I thank my family for every single like, comment and appreciation that you all gave me. It really inspired me to do better. I love you all.”

With this, the actor joins the list of a select few Indian actors who have 15 million followers on Instagram. Kajal Aggarwal is one of the first actors down south to achieve this feat.

On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for her film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The project went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier this month and both Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha have joined the sets. The film also stars Nayanthara as one of the leading ladies.

Samantha is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi web series, The Family Man 2 which was supposed to release on February 12 but has been postponed to the summer. The series revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

Samantha, on the occasion of New Year, had announced her next film. The actor took to Instagram to share the motion poster of the mythology film Shakuntalam with director Gunasekar. In the film, Samantha will be seen essaying the role of Shakuntala, the leading character of Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film is expected to go on the floors later this year.

She has also signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. Thrilled about this project, she tweeted, “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

