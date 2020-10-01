Samantha Akkineni reveals her morning routine for fresh, healthy skin

Samantha, who is an actor, model and philanthropist, tries to incorporate healthy practices in her life like eating wholesome foods and plenty of exercise.

Samantha Akkineni is a widely loved model, actor and philanthropist down in south India. She is one of the fittest celebrities, as a result of being a self-confessed fitness freak. She is committed to staying healthy and never misses out on her training sessions.



Samantha makes sure to follow a healthy diet; the actor has been setting clean eating goals for herself of late, and the pictures that she shares of her home-grown microgreens are proof.



Sometime ago, Samantha had revealed that she drinks a refreshing health smoothie in the morning with ingredients from her home garden. Now she revealed that she has a new favourite drink that nourishes her skin. Sharing a picture of the drink, she wrote, “My skin loves collagen…I’ve noticed firmness, closed pores…overall skin health….” She takes the drink “first thing in the morning on an empty stomach”.



Collagen is one of the primary proteins in our bodies, considered as one of the building blocks of healthy skin. It is what makes our skin smooth and supple. Collagen supplements are available in powder, gel, drink, capsule or tablet forms. Taken daily, clinical trials have shown that these supplements have the ability to slow down the natural process of the break-down of collagen in our bodies.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two big projects in the making. The actor will be making her OTT platform debut with the second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man. Recently, in an interaction with her fans on Instagram, Samantha revealed that she has completed the dubbing part for the web series. She also added, “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing of the series. Oh my god! It is so kick-a**!”



She also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty, in which she will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

There is a rumour that Samantha may pair up with Jr NTR in his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas. However, there has been no official confirmation. Reports are that she may bag the role as she has worked with both Jr NTR as well as Trivikram Srinivas earlier and shares a good rapport with them both.



According to a recent report by Times of India, veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is planning a film on the life of the Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar Bangalore Nagarathnamma and he has already approached Samantha to play the titular role. She has now confirmed that she will be part of this bilingual project.



She has also signed a deal to star in a horror flick, which is yet untitled, to be directed by Ashwin Saravanan. When the filmmaker had narrated the script to Samantha, she was very impressed with the heroine-centric role and she signed immediately, say sources. They also say that the story of this horror flick is set in Dehradun and will have a lot of thrilling elements. Reports are that Prasanna has been roped in to play the male lead in this horror thriller and it will also have Prashanth in the star cast. Sony Pictures will be bankrolling the film which remains untitled as of now. More details about this project is expected to be out soon.

